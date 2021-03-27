Céline Dion awarded honorary Berklee College doctorate: 'I'm so humbled'

Hollywood legend Céline Dion recently announced the ‘humbling’ news of her “honorary doctorate from the esteemed Berklee College” on social media.

Dion announced the news over on Twitter with a post that read, I'm honored and humbled to be receiving an honorary doctorate from the highly esteemed @BerkleeCollegeSchool of Music.”

She even gushed over the humbling experience and added, "I feel privileged to be considered in the same company as the incredibly talented artists who have also received this distinction over the years."

