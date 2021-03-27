Can't connect right now! retry
Kristen Bell gets candid over parenting horror stories: 'We're all only learning'

Frozen II star Kristen Bell recently sat down for a chat and got candid over her ongoing pandemic ‘parenting crisis’.

The star let it all out during Yahoo’s Reset Your Mindset: Pandemic Parenting livestream and admitted, "Balancing work and parenting and online learning during the pandemic, and especially supporting mental health, it was really hard."

The only thing that has helped manage the stress has been regular therapy sessions. Bell explained, "Therapy's been big for us during the pandemic. We both rely on it, my husband and I, for personal growth and ultimately to bring what we learn individually into the relationship."

"We're always honest with our kids, and sometimes it's been really hard. We explained that COVID was and why it exists and we told them everything really early on and we just reminded them that we're luckier than most people and we have to do what we can to help others during this time."

