Journalist accuses 'Meghan Markle fans' of cyberbullying

Meghan Markle is receiving backlash ever since she levelled serious allegations against the British royal family.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey recently took the world by surprise when the couple discussed their departure from the royal family.

Days after the interview, royal reporter Camilla Tominey, who boke the news Meghan Markle was dating Prince Harry in 2017, has opened up about the online bullying she has experienced at the hands of the couple's "fans".

In an article for The Telegraph, the reporter wrote that a group of trolls calling themselves "SussexSquadrs abuse any reporter who writes anything but glowing praise for the former senior royals

She wrote, “No, what really got me was the appalling spelling and grammar. I mean, if you’re going to hurl insults, at least have the decency to get my name right.”

She added: “Accusations of racism have long been levelled against anyone who has dared to write less than undiluted praise of Harry and Meghan."



