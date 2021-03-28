Selena Gomez establishes magazine to promote beauty brand

American singer Selena Gomez has released a new mini-magazine with lots of beauty and personal development advice to promote her make up brand Rare Beauty.

The 28-year-old singer is trying to set a foothold in other areas also. Having established a Rare Beauty makeup brand, the brunette is promoting different products of her beauty brand with the help of beauty tutorial, Instagram live and photoshoots.



Creating a real universe around Rare Beauty, Justin Bieber's ex highlights multiple topics of personal development and mental health to help women feel good about themselves. She has managed to grow loyalty around her beauty brand.

Selena Gomez has created a separate Instagram account to share updates about the products and personal development hacks with her brand's fans. She said, “We created this magazine to celebrate vulnerability and the things that make us exceptional."

On March 12, Selena Gomez dropped her new album “Revelación” mostly in the Spanish language to pay tribute to her origins. The songs from her album are already a hit on streaming platforms, breaking records.





