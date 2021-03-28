Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 28 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince William and Prince Harry stay united through the memory of Princess Diana

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Things don't seem to be damaged beyond repair over at the Palace despite all the drama that was unleashed recently. 

A report by Fox News claims, Prince Harry and Prince William are willing to set aside their differences for their late mother Princess Diana and reunite on July 1, this year.

Author of multiple book on the royal family, Anna Pasternak spoke to Fox News and said: “The greatest hope of reconciliation lies in the memory of their mother. That is what will unite them still today.”

“I believe they will put their differences aside for her. And I believe there is a possibility of us witnessing that at the unveiling,” she said.

Daily Mail also reported that the Duke of Sussex and the Duke of Cambridge will reunite at Kensington Palace for the late Princess of Wales’ 60th birthday on July 1.

Earlier this month, Harry told Oprah Winfrey in his and wife Meghan Markle’s bombshell interview: “As I’ve said before, I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together. We have a shared experience, but we were on different paths.” 

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle's racism claims against Palace complete nonsense: Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle's racism claims against Palace complete nonsense: Piers Morgan
Lady Gaga receives a special birthday gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky

Lady Gaga receives a special birthday gift from boyfriend Michael Polansky
Travis Barker's latest ink ode to Kourtney Kardashian?

Travis Barker's latest ink ode to Kourtney Kardashian?
Paris Hilton splashes out $5,500 on pet dog during luxury shopping spree

Paris Hilton splashes out $5,500 on pet dog during luxury shopping spree
Lil Nas X's demonic shoe collaboration contains human blood

Lil Nas X's demonic shoe collaboration contains human blood
Neil Patrick Harris thanks 'Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy for the 'laughs and tears'

Neil Patrick Harris thanks 'Schitt's Creek's Dan Levy for the 'laughs and tears'

Addison Rae touches on self-love in new 'Obsessed' single

Addison Rae touches on self-love in new 'Obsessed' single
How Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry helped soon-to-be mother Ellie Goulding

How Princess Eugenie, Katy Perry helped soon-to-be mother Ellie Goulding
Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas wants to sue her friends who leaked her letter

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas wants to sue her friends who leaked her letter
BTS’s Suga touches on fighting ‘imposter syndrome’: 'It's too burdensome'

BTS’s Suga touches on fighting ‘imposter syndrome’: 'It's too burdensome'
Prince Harry’s pals were shocked after not getting invite to his wedding after-party

Prince Harry’s pals were shocked after not getting invite to his wedding after-party

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen starring in Netflix’s ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen starring in Netflix’s ‘The Mitchells Vs. The Machines’

Latest

view all