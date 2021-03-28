Kate Middleton’s uncle blasts Meghan Markle: ‘I’d fight for Kate's honour till I die!’

Meghan Markle's Oprah Winfrey interview has brought immense criticism her way owing to the claims she made about Kate Middleton.



The Duchess of Sussex is now also being called out by the maternal uncle of the Duchess of Cambridge who blasted the former working royal, claiming his niece did not make her cry over the flower girl dress, as claimed by the former actor.

Speaking to The Mail on Sunday, Gary Goldsmith said that he has known Kate all his life and he cannot “believe for a moment” that she could make her cry as it is “simply not in her nature.

Kate’s mum Carole’s brother, told the outlet: "I don’t believe for a moment that Kate made Meghan cry."

"If anyone had a hissy fit, it must have been Meghan. Kate would have been trying to make the peace. I would fight for Kate’s honour until the day I die. She is the most spectacular person I’ve ever met,” he said.

Earlier this month, when chatting with Oprah, Meghan was asked about whether or not she made Kate cry: "The reverse happened. I don’t say that to be disparaging to anyone."