Sunday Mar 28 2021
'Avengers' star Jeremy Renner writes heartfelt message to daughter

Sunday Mar 28, 2021

Actor Jeremy Renner on Sunday expressed his love for daughter Ava Berlin Renner on her birthday.

The Hawkeye actor shared a combo of pictures with a love-filled caption that read, "I'll walk with you anywhere, from your first step to my last...I'm so blessed to share this amazing journey with you."

The Avengers star added, "Happy birthday to my love, my number one, and the best part of me."


Renner married Canadian model Sonni Pacheco in 2014 and the couple shares a daughter, Ava Berlin, who was born in 2013.

In 2014, Pacheco filed for divorce from Renner, citing irreconcilable differences. They share custody of their daughter.

