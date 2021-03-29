Can't connect right now! retry
Kourtney Kardashian gets cozy with Travis Barker during a romantic date night

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked super cute as they appeared in chic outfit to watch the Ultimate Fighting Championship's 260 event in Las Vegas on Saturday

The 41-year-old 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star and Blink 182 hitmaker, 45, looked loved-up couple as they headed out for a romantic outing on Saturday.

The lovebirds looked super romantic as they held hands whilst sitting ringside to enjoy Francis Ngannou's fight with Stipe Miocic.

 The couple donned matching leather jackets for their date night, with Kim's sister continuing her edgy look with a white T-shirt and black trousers.

On the other hand, Travis sported a pair of jeans and trainers and put on a baseball cap turned backwards as he enjoyed the company of his sweetheart.

The rock star and the reality beauty, who co-parents three children Mason, Reign and Penelope with ex Scott Disick, seem to go long together as they enjoy the most in each other's company.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's blossoming romance has been going to a new height from strength to strength ever since they went Instagram official in February.

