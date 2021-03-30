Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Ministry of Foreign Affairs submits reply in IHC over plea filed by Veena Malik’s ex-husband

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has submitted its response in Islamabad High Court (IHC) over the plea filed by Veena Malik’s former husband Asad Khattak against the transfer of his two minor children to Pakistan.

DG Foreign Affairs submitted the written reply in the court.

In its response, the Foreign Ministry has dubbed Asad Khattak’s petition contrary to the facts.

It further says the foreign ministry issued passport to the children of Veena Malik as per the Pakistani law.

Asad Khattak concealed the facts and filed the petition with controversial matter, the written reply further reads.

The ministry has also prayed to the court to dismiss Asad’s plea.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Khattak.

The court also directed the ministry of foreign affairs to provide a copy of its response to Asad Khattak.

The court adjourned the hearing till April 20.

Khattak is currently embroiled in a custody battle with Veena Malik, who he claims took their two children, 5-year-old Amal and 6-year-old Ibrahim to Pakistan illegally.

Malik and Khattak tied the knot on December 25, 2013 in Dubai and are parents to two children. The actress got a divorce from Khattak in 2017.

