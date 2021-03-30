Indian singer Diljaan dies in road accident

Indian singer Diljaan died in a road accident in Jandiala Guru near Amritsar on Tuesday morning, Indian media reported.



Diljaan, who was the first runner-up on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012, was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when his car collided with a truck and the singer died on the spot.

Diljaan was travelling alone as his wife and children live in Canada.

Police have launched an investigation into the death of the singer.

Several Punjabi music fellows paid rich tribute to Diljaan shortly after the news of his death broke out.

Meanwhile, the last social media post of Diljaan reveals that the singer was excited for the release of his upcoming song Tere Warge 2 & Hanju.

He wrote in the post, “Excited for song Tere warge2 & Hanju. Coming v soon, stay tuned.”



