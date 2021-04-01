Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honoured Women's History Month by helping a student with her schoolwork.

A teenager who was getting ready for her virtual mentoring session and was unaware of the royal couple being her mentors for the day, was given a pleasant surprise by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The tutoring session was set up by L.A.Works and the “I Have a Dream” Foundation that provides assistance to children in seeking higher education.

Executive Director of L.A. Works Deborah Brutchey told People about the pair’s meeting with the student, saying: "She had this moment of surprise and excitement when she got on the phone with the duke and duchess.”

"She knew of them, she knew a lot—she had been following Meghan's story quite a bit, so she was very excited that she had the opportunity to speak with them,” Brutchey added.

She further detailed how the teenager was touched by the “compassion, humility and wisdom” exhibited by the Sussex pair during their chat together.

"It was really significant for her because they saw her potential in a few short minutes, which actually really undid some damage that had been previously caused by a former teacher's doubt," she said.

"It was just amazing how they were able to connect and how their compassion, in just a short conversation, really made an impact and is going to forever inspire her,” she added.