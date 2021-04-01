Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Biographer Tom Bower said Meghan Markle has a 'good chance' at clinching US presidency

Meghan Markle is eyeing the White House and gearing up for the most powerful position in the world.



The Duchess of Sussex is likely to run for US presidency, as revealed by biographer Tom Bower, who believes she has a 'good chance' at clinching the seat.

According to Bower, Meghan is a good choice for being the president, but will “struggle” under the microscope of politics because of her “clear sensitivity.”

“The prospect of Meghan running for president is possible and I’d even say likely,” Bower, who reportedly signed a six-figure deal to write about Prince Harry’s wife, told Closer magazine, as reported by The US Sun.

“I really believe it’s where she sees herself going,” the biographer added,

“I think she has a good chance of getting into the White House,” Bower stressed, adding that role might even bridge the rift between Meghan and the royal family.

The Duchess would “perhaps visit the UK to have tea with the Queen one day as President of the United States!” he remarked.

The only way Meghan could falter, Bower added, is the fact that she is quite sensitive. Politicians are “probably the public figures who face the most backlash,” he noted.

“I really think she would struggle. She’d need to learn to take the heat,” he told the outlet, referring to Meghan's claims that the royal family left her feeling suicidal.

Another problem could be how Meghan was unable to build a loyal staff during her time at the Buckingham Palace. “We’ve seen through the reports about her staff members quitting and moving on that she doesn’t seem to be able to hold onto her team,” he said, according to the reports.

Bower is planning to spend the whole year talking to Meghan's close friends, foes and aides in preparation for his upcoming biography on her.

“This is the book Meghan will be dreading,” a source told The Sun. “Tom doesn’t pull his punches, and is terrifyingly thorough in his research. No stone will be left unturned.”