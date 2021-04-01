Can't connect right now! retry
Ryan Coogler touches upon shooting 'Black Panther' sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Black Panther 2 Ryan Coogler shed light on shooting for the film sequel after the sad demise of Chadwick Boseman. 

Paying a tribute to the late star, Coogler said, "It’s difficult. You’ve got to keep going when you lose loved ones. I know Chad wouldn’t have wanted us to stop. He was somebody who was so about the collective.” 

The famed director went on to express how Boseman was supposed to reprise the role in the now untitled film. 

Black Panther, that was his movie. He was hired to play that role before anybody else was even thought of before I was hired before any of the actresses were hired.”

Coogler recalled the time he got to spend with Boseman on the set. 

“On that set, he was all about everybody else. Even though he was going through what he was going through, he was checking in on them, making sure they were good. If we cut his coverage, he would stick around and read lines off-camera. So it would be harder for me to stop. Truthfully. I’d feel him yelling at me, like, ‘What are you doing?’ So you keep going," he concluded.

