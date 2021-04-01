Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth's rock, says royal biographer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Princess Margaret 'was someone who understood the Queen in a way no one else could'

Princess Margaret had a complex relationship with Queen Elizabeth, however both secretly supported each other through the tough times. 

Andrew Morton, who penned Elizabeth & Margaret: the Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, explained the relationship between the royal princesses in this week's edition of PEOPLE magazine

Margaret "was someone who understood the Queen in a way no one else could," he said.

"They knew each other intimately from the day they were born. There is a unique intimacy between two siblings brought up together, brought up royal together, that is absolutely fascinating," Morton shared. 

"The parallels between William and Harry and Elizabeth and Margaret are there to be seen," he further revealed.

"In both cases you have one sibling who pushes boundaries," said Morton, "while the other is more cautious."

"Harry is being far more proactive in using his name and popularity to advance causes in a way Margaret never did," the author shared. "She much preferred to be carousing until 4 in the morning."

More From Entertainment:

Ryan Coogler touches upon shooting 'Black Panther' sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler touches upon shooting 'Black Panther' sequel sans Chadwick Boseman
Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

Britney Spears’ father wants her to foot the bill of their court war

Britney Spears’ father wants her to foot the bill of their court war
Katy Perry steps out in Montecito with Daisy Dove Bloom in toe

Katy Perry steps out in Montecito with Daisy Dove Bloom in toe
Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Blake Lively gushes over her ‘heroic’ nurse as she receives COVID-19 vaccine

Blake Lively gushes over her ‘heroic’ nurse as she receives COVID-19 vaccine
‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reveals why he rejected Oscars membership

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reveals why he rejected Oscars membership
Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her

Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her
Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student
Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Latest

view all