Thursday Apr 01 2021
PUBG Mobile rolls out 'Godzilla vs Kong' collaboration

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

PUBG MOBILE is set to debut its exclusive in-game event Godzilla vs. Kong in celebration of the epic action adventure movie that features themed content throughout the game. 

The movie, featuring two of the biggest Titans of the cinema, is in theaters internationally and in U.S. and on HBO Max for 31 days from theatrical release. 

With the collaboration event set to debut soon, PUBG MOBILE players and monster movie buffs can check out the official crossover teaser trailer.

Earlier this month, Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard took to social media to wish PUBG MOBILE a happy third anniversary, revealing the upcoming collaboration between the game and movie. 

In the video, Wingard teased a special game mode where players will be able to interact with both Godzilla and Kong. Similarly, players will have the chance to unlock and collect unique content themed to the film’s ferocious goliaths.

In addition to the upcoming PUBG MOBILE x Godzilla vs. Kong, players can drop into an all-new “Clowns’ Tricks” mode. 

Beginning yesterday through Monday, May 10, clowns will cause mischief throughout the in-game Anniversary Celebration Square. Players can collect Clown Tokens and exchange them for various combat supplies and strategic items at the newly-added Clown Shop Vehicle in Erangel. Players can also now decorate squares on the Music Graffiti wall to trigger interactive melodies.

