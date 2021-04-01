Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Queen Elizabeth sends £5 purses to 190 Britons

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Queen Elizabeth on Thursday wished her followers a peaceful Easter Weekend on behalf of the British royal family.

 "Today is Maundy Thursday, and since the traditional Royal Maundy Service could not go ahead, The Queen has written to 190 Maundy Recipients, who have been sent their traditional purses of specially-minted coins in the post," read an Instagram post shared by the official page of the royal family.

Monday Thursday is a Christian Holiday which is celebrated on the Thursday before Easter.  




