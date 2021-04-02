Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's wedding bishop calls critics to 'give them a break'

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Bishop Michael Curry who was part of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 2018 wedding has given his two cents on the couple’s explosive tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In the interview Meghan claimed that there were concerns about their son Archie’s skin colour and had suicidal thoughts since becoming part of the royal family three years ago.

Harry also shared his side of the story saying that he had felt trapped during his time in the monarchy. 

Following the sit-down the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received flak and were accused of making false claims.

However, Michael has called for the critics to calm down in an appearance on Today.

"Where I finally landed was, I said to somebody, remember everybody involved in this, they’re all people," he said.

"And you know what, we need to cut everybody some slack as they say on the streets and give them a break.

"I invite everybody to pray for the two of them, pray for their family, pray for the UK, pray for us all that we find a way to deal with past harms, to heal, to forgive, to reconcile."

