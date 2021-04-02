Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Former flames Quavo and Saweetie have broken their silence over their physical altercation in an elevator. 

According to surveillance footage obtained by TMZ, Saweetie can be seen taking a swing at the Migos rapper, however he was able to dodge it.

The two could be seen fighting over an orange Call of Duty case which results the Best Friend rapper on the floor while her ex stood over her holding the case, looking down her every so often.

Quavo opened up about the incident saying that he did not physically harm his ex and that the two moved on from that situation. 

"We had an unfortunate situation almost a year ago that we both learned and moved on from," Quavo said in a statement.

"I haven’t physically abused Saweetie and have real gratitude for what we did share overall."

Meanwhile, Saweetie shared also issued a statement saying that they had since reconciled after the brawl but later broke up.

“This unfortunate incident happened a year ago, while we have reconciled since then and moved past this particular disagreement, there were simply too many other hurdles to overcome in our relationship and we have both since moved on” she wrote.

Saweetie had confirmed she was single in a Twitter post amid split rumors.

In the post, she alluded that her ex was unfaithful, as she mentioned "intimacy given to other women" in the post.

However, the singer clarified that she is doing well after the split as she feels a "deep sense of peace and freedom". 

More From Entertainment:

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings
BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts
The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop
Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition

Big Hit Entertainment release free E-Book from ‘Connect BTS’ Exhibition
Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king

Prince William to change this royal tradition when becoming king
Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’

Kate Middleton’s mask hack takes royal fans by storm: ‘It’s iconic!’
BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV

BTS finally unveil ‘Film Out’ official MV
ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

ARMYs rally together after BTS’s J-Hope gets cut from news posts

Latest

view all