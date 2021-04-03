Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Atif Aslam saddened over death of Indian singer Diljaan

Pakistani star Atif Aslam was shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing of Indian singer Diljaan in a road accident.

The Dil Diyan Gallan singer took to Facebook and said “Shocked and extremely saddened to know about the passing away of Diljan. A life too vibrant lost too soon.”

He also extended his deepest and sincerest condolences to Diljaan’s family.

Atif Aslam said, “I would like to offer my deepest and sincerest condolences to his family and may his soul rest in peace. #DiljaanDeath #AtifAslam.”

Young Indian musician Diljaan died in a road mishap near Amritsar earlier this week.

Diljaan, who was the first runner-up on the singing reality show Sur Kshetra in 2012, was on his way to Kartarpur from Amritsar when his car collided with a truck and the singer died on the spot. 

