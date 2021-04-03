Ayeza Khan's video with Osman Khalid Butt leaves fans in stitches

Ayeza Khan on Sunday shared a video of her taking a cycle ride with Osman Khalid Butt, leaving her fans in fits of laughter.

In the video shared on her Instagram, Ayeza looks confident as she sits behind Osman Khalid Butt. As soon as the actor starts pushing the pedals and fails to maintain balance however, the Mere Paas Tum Ho star starts screaming.

Ayeza's reaction prompts Osman Butt to stop the bike after travelling a few meters.

"Sharing the craziest bts video with Osman Khalid Butt," Ayeza captioned her video on the photo sharing application.

