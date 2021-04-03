Prince Harry’s ‘fear’ over Easter visit with Prince William unearthed: report

Can't connect right now! retry
The fear Prince Harry showcased during his 2019 Easter visit with Prince William has recently come under the radar of leading royal experts.

This claim was made by body language expert Judy James. After combing through hours of footage into Prince Harry’s Easter behavior, Ms. James told the Daily Star, "He (Harry) did seem to dart about, almost as though he was scared to meet up with his brother.”

"At one point he appeared to end up at the back of a group when all you would expect was for him to have joined William and Kate and stand chatting and joking."

"Harry had always been so gregarious, friendly and extrovert and what looked like this sudden change of mood was quite startling. It was like watching Ant and Dec turn up at the same gig but keeping their distance and avoiding eye contact!"

