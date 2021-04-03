Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Meet the female doppelganger of Eminem

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

Eminem fans discuss continue to discuss him on Twitter even when he is  on a break from both music and social media.

Fans of the Detroit native keep showering praises on the 48-year-old on social media for no reason.

When his fans took to Twitter to post some throwback pictures of the "Lose Yourself" rapper, a female user posted her couple of pictures with a caption that left others in fits of laughter.

user "Salamander" shared a combo of pictures with a caption that read, "was super happy about this pic until I realized I look like female Eminem".

On the work front, Eminem recently released his  album "Music To Be Murdered By: Side B". 


