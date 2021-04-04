Beyonce's childhood picture makes her twin sister of daughter Blue Ivy

While she was still a school-going child, pop diva Beyonce looked exactly like her nine-year-old daughter Blue Ivy.

Beyonce’s mother Tina Knowles took to Instagram on April 3 to share a throwback snap of the ‘Crazy In Love’ singer while she was just a small kid of an elementary school.

In the picture, the little Beyonce looked like the twin sister of her oldest daughter Blue Ivy Carter.

Sharing the throwback picture of the Grammy winner while she was a small kid, Tina Knowles said in the caption: “Missing my beautiful baby this morning ? at Saint Mary’s looking like I “i might look like a little Angel but I got something up my sleeve.”





In the picture, Beyonce can be seen wearing a white collared top, plaid overalls and an oversized black bow in her hair. With a cheeky expression on her face, the little Beyonce looked into the camera with a sweet smile.

Showering love on the Crazy in Love singer, Oscar winner Viola Davis commented, “Wow!!!! I thought this was Blue. Beautiful pic,” while a fan showed admiration like: “Is this Beyoncé or Blue?”