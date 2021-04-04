Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber to reap millions from BTS HYBE’s Ithaca Holdings deal

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber to reap millions from BTS HYBE’s Ithaca Holdings deal

Scooter Braun has reportedly offered artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and J Balvin millions in equity the moment HYBE bought Ithaca Holdings.

The entire deal between Braun and BTS’s agency HYBE has reportedly come up to $1.05 billion and a sum of $40 million will be paid in equity to staff and artists out of stake.

According to Billboard, a total of 39 people, including Braun himself, and Big Machine Label Group CEO Scott Borchetta are reported to gain $161 million in shares from the transaction.

Braun’s individual share calculates up to 462,380 ($86.2 million) Borchetta is set to get about 166,537 ($31.1 million). Artists like J Balvin are to amass over 21,423 shares, Demi Lovato is reported to gain 5,355 shares ($1.2 million) and Quavo is said to receive 1,338 ($287,630). 

The rest in line include executives, staff members, artists, and existing Ithaca shareholders.

More From Entertainment:

Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Chantel Jeffries call it quits after year of dating

Chainsmokers’ Drew Taggart, Chantel Jeffries call it quits after year of dating
Mariah Carey belts a major high note amid Covid-19 vaccine jab

Mariah Carey belts a major high note amid Covid-19 vaccine jab
Meghan Markle’s UK return highly unlikely after Oprah interview

Meghan Markle’s UK return highly unlikely after Oprah interview
Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli under home confinement after prison release

Lori Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli under home confinement after prison release
Taylor Swift releases a complete track list for ‘Fearless’

Taylor Swift releases a complete track list for ‘Fearless’
Ellen Pompeo hits back at fans blasting her for spoiling ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Ellen Pompeo hits back at fans blasting her for spoiling ‘Grey’s Anatomy’

Cher riles up social media with George Floyd tweet

Cher riles up social media with George Floyd tweet
New Megxit revelation shoots down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims

New Megxit revelation shoots down Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s claims
Jennifer Lawrence facing problem in marriage with Cooke Maroney?

Jennifer Lawrence facing problem in marriage with Cooke Maroney?
Demi Lovatto speaks about her friendship with Ariana Grande

Demi Lovatto speaks about her friendship with Ariana Grande
Natalie Portman runs errand in casual makeup-free look in Sydney

Natalie Portman runs errand in casual makeup-free look in Sydney

Latest

view all