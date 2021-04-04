Meghan Markle ‘called the shots’ as 'alfa female' with Prince Harry

Insiders have bashed Meghan Markle’s claim of feeling lonely within palace walls because she allegedly “called the shots” in her relationship with Prince Harry.

This claim was brought forward by an insider close to the Telegraph and they were quoted saying, “There was a constant dialogue from the couple along the lines of: ‘Why can’t we do this? You can’t stop us from doing what we want to do'.”

They concluded by saying, “They were calling the shots and would be the ones instructing the press office on what line to put out.”