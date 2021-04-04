Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle ‘called the shots’ as 'alfa female' with Prince Harry

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Meghan Markle ‘called the shots’ as 'alfa female' with Prince Harry

Insiders have bashed Meghan Markle’s claim of feeling lonely within palace walls because she allegedly “called the shots” in her relationship with Prince Harry.

This claim was brought forward by an insider close to the Telegraph and they were quoted saying, “There was a constant dialogue from the couple along the lines of: ‘Why can’t we do this? You can’t stop us from doing what we want to do'.”

They concluded by saying, “They were calling the shots and would be the ones instructing the press office on what line to put out.”

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'money hungry' as philanthropy takes backseat

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'money hungry' as philanthropy takes backseat
Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’

Piers Morgan slams Meghan Markle: 'Nobody lasts long here!’
Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance

Demi Lovato wins hearts with ‘The Art of Starting Over’ live performance
Meghan Markle slammed for ‘playing the race card' to marry Prince Harry: report

Meghan Markle slammed for ‘playing the race card' to marry Prince Harry: report
Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry

Royals dub Meghan Markle ‘wrong sort of American’ for Prince Harry
The real reason BTS’s Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE

The real reason BTS’s Bighit Entertainment changed to HYBE
Demi Lovato touches on her emotions in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Demi Lovato touches on her emotions in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV
King's in the house!: Prince William shouted while deck-spinning

King's in the house!: Prince William shouted while deck-spinning

What Kate Middleton learned from Princess Diana’s past mistakes

What Kate Middleton learned from Princess Diana’s past mistakes
Ashley Tisdale touches on ‘slow healing’ journey after daughter Jupiter’s birth

Ashley Tisdale touches on ‘slow healing’ journey after daughter Jupiter’s birth
Ariana Grande delights fans with PDA-filled photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande delights fans with PDA-filled photos with fiancé Dalton Gomez
Tunes Vs. Goons ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ releases first trailer

Tunes Vs. Goons ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ releases first trailer

Latest

view all