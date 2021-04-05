Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood

Kate Winslet said she knows 'at least four actors' who weren’t willing to make their sexuality public

Kate Winslet came forth talking about how actors have to shy away from their own sexuality because of how it might affect their casting in Hollywood.



The Titanic star, while speaking to Sunday Times Culture, said she knows “at least four actors” who weren’t willing to make their sexuality public due to being “terrified” that it will “stand in the way” in an industry that harbours “judgment, discrimination and homophobia.”

“I cannot tell you the number of young actors I know – some well known, some starting out – who are terrified their sexuality will be revealed and that it will stand in the way of their being cast in straight roles,” she said.



“A well-known actor has just got an American agent and the agent said, ‘I understand you are bisexual. I wouldn’t publicize that.’ I can think of at least four actors absolutely hiding their sexuality. It’s painful. Because they fear being found out,” Winslet continued.

She also discussed the conversation in Hollywood about gay actors playing straight roles. “Hollywood has to drop that dated crap of, ‘Can he play straight because, apparently, he’s gay?’ That should be almost illegal…and it can’t just be distilled to the question about gay actors playing gay parts. Because actors, in some cases, are choosing not to come out for personal reasons.”