entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, William sign off on Princess Diana's memorial ahead of reunion

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Prince Harry, William have reportedly finalised the design of Diana's statue

Prince Harry and William are being brought together by no one else than their late mother, Princess Diana. 

The two royal princes have reportedly finalised the design of Diana's statue, according to The Sun. 

The statue of Diana by sculptor Ian Rank-Broadley is set to be unveiled on what would have been her 60th birthday on July 1. 

“It will have been signed off by William and Harry, that much I do know,” a source close to the sculptor told The Sun.

The news of the development comes after Meghan Markle and Prince Harry ruffled a lot of feathers with their tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

Harry said he has a lot of compassion for father Charles and brother William because they are trapped in the royal family.

