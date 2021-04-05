Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05, 2021

HYBE issues official notice on BTS's comeback

BTS’s agency HYBE, formerly known as Bighit Entertainment recently stepped forward and gave ARMYs an official statement on comeback rumors.

For those unversed, it all began once Sports Donga announced broke the news and HYBE’s source turned to Newsen with a clarifier.

During the insider’s interview they kept the news short and precise, admitting only that “We will reveal our artists’ plans after they are finalized.”

This confirmation came nearly a month after V spilled the album, and solo mixtape plans to Entertainment Tonight Canada.

Check it out below:


