Dolly Parton gets fully vaccinated against coronavirus

American country singer Dolly Parton stands fully vaccinated against novel coronavirus as the veteran singer received her second COVID-19 jab recently.

The 75-year-old excited country singer broke the news to her fans. Taking to her Instagram feed, the singer-songwriter, actress and businesswoman Parton posted two pictures of herself. In the first pic, she is seen getting the COVID jab, while in the other, she is seen posing for camera along with the doctors.

The singer, who has 11 Grammy awards to her credit, captioned her post: “Dolly gets a (second) dose of her own medicine. ⁣Thank you Dr. Naji Abumrad, @andrearae80 and @heatherbrooke613 of @vanderbilthealth.”



Dolly Parton called the vaccine “her own medicine” as she contributed a huge donation worth $1 million for the vaccine to Vanderbilt University Medical Center's Covid-19 research efforts last year.

It was last month when Dolly Parton received her COVID-19 shot as she is among the group that were the earliest to qualify for the vaccine.



