Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Pete Davidson and Phoebe Dynevor's new relationship is moving at a slow pace

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

American comedian Pete Davidson and British actor Phoebe Dynevor's relationship has officially been confirmed. 

According to Page Six, after months of rumours, it was confirmed that the Bridgerton actor, 25, and the Saturday Night Live star, 27, are indeed dating but are taking things slow.

An insider shared with the outlet, that the two are “not too serious” as Davidson is focusing on filming SNL in New York while his ladylove will be staying in England “for practically the rest of the year” to film the next season of Bridgerton.

“Still, Pete must like her if he’s flying off to quaint little English villages to hang out with her on set,” said the insider.

Earlier, the comedian was spotted in Altrincham, Greater Manchester recently clicking selfies with fans where Dynevor resides.

Dynevor too has been papped around Big Apple as she shared photos on her social media, and wrote: “Grateful I got to be here for a hot sec.”

Moreover, Daily Mail also reported that the two are reportedly growing closer.

In January 2020, Davidson had ended his high-profile relationship with model Kaia Gerber.

