Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Chris Hemsworth gets candid about unhealthy body transformation techniques

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Chris Hemsworth gets candid about unhealthy body transformation techniques 

Australian actor and ultimate dreamboat Chris Hemsworth claims he is still not considered a 'serious actor' despite the years of hard work.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 37, got candid about body image and weight loss and how actors like him aren’t taken seriously until their lose or gain an “unhealthy” amount of weight for a role.

Giving an interview to The Telegraph, he said: "There's an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor.”

Hemsworth further said that training for a role is a “full-time job.”

"That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it's [a] real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete,” he said.

"For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don't realize it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy."

"But you want it to be balanced, because there's probably a shirt-off scene somewhere. You don't want to look like Popeye with one section of the body blown up,” he added. 

