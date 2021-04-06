Chris Hemsworth gets candid about unhealthy body transformation techniques

Australian actor and ultimate dreamboat Chris Hemsworth claims he is still not considered a 'serious actor' despite the years of hard work.

The Avengers: Endgame actor, 37, got candid about body image and weight loss and how actors like him aren’t taken seriously until their lose or gain an “unhealthy” amount of weight for a role.

Giving an interview to The Telegraph, he said: "There's an aesthetic that the role requires. Bodybuilding is seen as vanity, whereas if I put on a bunch of unhealthy weight, or got unhealthily skinny for a role, I'd probably be called a serious actor.”

Hemsworth further said that training for a role is a “full-time job.”

"That and then a 12-hour shooting day — it's [a] real grind. It's incredibly rewarding, too — you have to look at it like a professional athlete,” he said.

"For years I probably overtrained. People who do muscle-building often don't realize it's a sport that shouldn't be seven days a week, two hours a day. I was doing that in the previous Thors, and was coming up sorer, with less energy."

"But you want it to be balanced, because there's probably a shirt-off scene somewhere. You don't want to look like Popeye with one section of the body blown up,” he added.