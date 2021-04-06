Meghan Markle, Prince Harry branded 'shameless' as another bombshell unravels

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry under backlash after bombshell Oprah Winfrey claim gets dispelled

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been in the eye of storm ever since their claims about a secret backyard wedding got dispelled.



The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have once again found themselves at the centre of backlash after it was revealed that they were in talks with a £1.3billion-backed US streaming giant a full year before Megxit.

The bombshell revelation was dropped by sources who said Prince Harry met with executives at failed streaming giant Quibi before stepping down. This, calls in question Harry and Meghan's entire interview with Oprah Winfrey as they said they did not have a 'plan' to strike a deal with Netflix or Spotify before quitting the royal family.

Reacting to the claim, Sky News Australia host James Morrow said, "Utterly shameless, isn't it? People feel like this has been a stitch-up from the very start and it just calls into question every time when people say we have to believe them when they say it is 'our truth'.

"It looks more and more that this was all this was confected to set up a book deal, a movie deal, more celebrity and more money!"

Sky News host Rowan Dean said, “Lefty lunacy is now of course synonymous with Harry and Meghan."

According to reports, the couple used to have frequent meetings with Quibi, a now-defunct video streaming service, from early 2019 until after they quit as working royals.