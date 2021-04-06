Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
'Kurulus: Osman' coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited

Fans of historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman are very excited to see their favourite drama on Pakistani television after Geo Entertainment shared a promo.

Geo Entertainment has teased its fans with new promo of Kurulus: Osman, leaving fans in frenzy.

A teaser promo with historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman’s music and flag sign of the Kayı/Kai tribe was shared on Har Pal Geo’s official YouTube channel.

The teaser has left millions of fans speculating that Geo is all set to air Kurulus: Osman season 2 after the success of Mera Sultan.

According to sources the drama serial will be aired in Urdu.

Commenting beneath the video, one fan wrote “Yes, Of course it is kurlus osman.I am so excited.”

Another fan said, “I'm very happy to see this promo of Kurlus Osman."

“It's the intro of osman ghazi i am very happy,” commented another fan.

“So excited for Kurulus Osman."

