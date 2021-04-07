Joss Whedon threatened to torpedo Gal Gadot’s career after a vicious clash

Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Hollywood filmmaker Joss Whedon is being accused of verbally abusing actor Gal Gadot.

Per a report by The Hollywood Reporter, the Wonder Woman star was amongst the many who were allegedly abused by the Buffy creator.

Sources cited by THR claim that Gadot was forced to say lines by Whedon which was uncomfortable saying after which he threatened to destroy her career.

The outlet also quoted an on-set witness saying that following one of their clashes, “Joss was bragging that he’s had it out with Gal.”

“He told her he’s the writer and she’s going to shut up and say the lines and he can make her look incredibly stupid in this movie,” the source said.

It was further revealed that the dispute eventually led to a sit-down with then Warner Bros. chief Kevin Tsujihara.

In a statement issued to THR regarding the feud, Gadot said: “I had my issues with [Whedon] and Warner Bros. handled it in a timely manner.” 

