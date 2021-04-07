Kim Kardashian feel ecstatic after becoming billionnaire, divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian appeared elated as she looked up at the blue sky while trying to hold back tears of joy

Kim Kardashian is relishing in pure bliss after she officially entered the billionnaire club on Tuesday.



The makeup mogul took to Instagram to share the news with her fans, wherein she donned a flesh-coloured bikini.

In the second photo, Kim appeared elated as she looked up at the blue sky with her beautiful, nearly makeup free face while trying to hold back tears.

The reality TV star received love from her friends on the post. One of Kim’s pal Jonathan Cheban wrote in the comments, “BILLIONAIRE VIBES,” while user @chrisgotthajuice said her photo showed, “Billionaire Bliss.”



Meanwhile, Kim is in the process of divorcing Kanye West. According to Forbes, the mother of four has "got three properties in Calabasas, northwest of Los Angeles, and a portfolio of blue-chip investments, including shares of Disney, Amazon, Netflix and Adidas that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kanye West gifted her for Christmas in 2017.”