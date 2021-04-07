Prince William or Charles? Britons vote for the next King of England in new poll

Brits wants the crown to bypass Charles' kingship with William ascending the throne after Queen Elizabeth

A new poll, conducted to guage the sentiments of the British population on who do they want their next King of England to be, found an overwhelming support of Prince William's reign.

The public wants the crown to bypass Charles' kingship with William ascending the throne after Queen Elizabeth's rule.

Conducted by Pollsters Deltapoll, that interviewed 1,590 adults between March 31 and April 1, the poll concluded in he Duke of Cambridge having a 20-point lead – 47% to 27% – over his father Prince Charles in a huge blow to the heir’s ­popularity.

However, it was seen that young Brits (aged between 18 and 24) want Harry to be the next King of England.

Moreover, more than half – 51% – believe Harry and wife Meghan Marklee have tarnished the ­reputation of the monarchy.

As far as Queen Elizabeth is concerned, over 40% believe she should remain in ­position until she dies.

Only one fifth of Brits believe the monarch should abdicate her responsibilities in good health, while 27% think the Britain’s longest-serving monarch should leave the throne if her health fails.