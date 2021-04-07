Chrissy Teigen touches on ‘fully embracing’ son Miles’ emotions

Famed author and model Chrissy Teigen recently got candid about her desire to raise son Miles as a kid with full faculty of his emotions.

The star dished over it all during a cover story interview for People magazine and was quoted saying, "Miles is very emotional. He's a lot like me too.”

"He wears his heart on his sleeve, and we embrace that. I think more men should embrace their emotions. I think that's really important in this world. That it's okay to cry, and it's okay to be upset about something or to be sad about something. We're going to talk it through and it's okay."

Teigen also made it clear, "There is no 'Be a man' in our house. There's no right way to be a man, and John is so good about showing them through how he treats me how to be a good man, how to be a good father. It's wonderful to see."

