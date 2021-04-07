Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Imran Abbas meets ‘Kurulus: Osman’ actress Hazal Hatun in Turkey

Pakistani star Imran Abbas and Turkish actress Yeşim Ceren Bozoğlu, who essays the role of Hazal Hatun in historical drama serial Kurulus: Osman, met in Turkey and became friends.

The Mera Naam Yousuf Hai actor took to Instagram and shared adorable photos with Yeşim Ceren.

Imran Abbas wrote in the caption, “When you feel connected with a person in just one meeting and become friends. It was wonderful knowing you @yesimcerenbozogluu and Goodluck for #kurlusosman!”

The Turkish actress also shared the same photo and said “I have met with this beautiful soul and heart. Thank you for being so generous and [email protected]

She further said, “We talked about quantum physics, and acting, and music and love...And being single.”

The endearing posts have won the hearts of the fans on social media.

More From Showbiz:

Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress

Shilpa Shetty reveals secret yoga tips to manage stress
Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'

Jawad Ahmad contracts coronavirus again: 'Don't know if I’ll survive'
Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli’s hilarious BTS video goes viral
Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday

Disha Patani wishes ‘living legend’ Jackie Chan on his birthday
Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day

Shilpa Shetty urges fans to wear mask on World Health Day
Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar

Atif Aslam, wife Sara send sweet birthday wishes to Saba Qamar
Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab

Iffat Omar issues apology over jumping queue to get Covid-19 jab

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself

Katrina Kaif tests positive for Coronavirus, immediately isolates herself
Sindh govt to bear the expenses of Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment

Sindh govt to bear the expenses of Naila Jaffery's cancer treatment
‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited

‘Kurulus: Osman’ coming on Geo Entertainment soon; Latest promo leaves fans excited
Kartik Aaryan buys luxurious brand new car worth nearly five crore

Kartik Aaryan buys luxurious brand new car worth nearly five crore
Humayun Saeed shares glimpse of Sana Shahnawaz’s birthday celebrations

Humayun Saeed shares glimpse of Sana Shahnawaz’s birthday celebrations

Latest

view all