Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday joked that her son Saint West and his best friend Remi fight like an old married couple.

Sharing a picture of the pair, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote, "Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! And he said definitely NOT Remi LOL."

Saint is the eldest son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who recently parted their ways after developing serious differences.

Kim filed for divorce from the American rapper a few months ago.