entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian jokes Kanye West's son won't marry his best friend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Kim Kardashian on Wednesday joked that her son Saint West and his best friend Remi fight like an old married couple.

Sharing a picture of the pair, the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star wrote, "Saint gave me a kiss and said mom I will only kiss you forever until I get married and I said who are you gonna marry Sainty?!?! And he said definitely NOT Remi LOL."

Saint is the eldest  son of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West who recently parted their ways after developing serious differences.

Kim filed for divorce from the American rapper a few months ago.

