Thursday Apr 08 2021
Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

HBO gets ready to send the hit teenage drama “Euphoria” featuring Zendaya into production for the series’ second season.

The first season of the drama series got popular since its release on the HBO Max streaming service in 2019. The show tells the story of a drug addict Rue who has to simultaneously cope with different issues including her sobriety, sexuality and teenage dilemmas.

Two special episodes were produced to serve as a gap-filler before season two arrives. The first episode showcases Rue - a character played by Zendaya while the second part is Jules’ story.

Jules is a friend of Zendaya. She also has her issues and traumas. The two episodes were produced to offer respite to the cast and crew of the series during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Though HBO has confirmed the second season, an official release date could not be announced mainly thanks to practising the SOPs of the coronavirus lockdown. The second season was originally meant to be released in late 2020 however, the continued pandemic conditions have pushed it to the later part of 2021. 

