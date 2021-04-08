Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Hadid wows fans with exceptionally classic flip: Watch

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Supermodel Bella Hadid is exceptionally talented especially when it comes to her gymnastic calibre of doing a circus-worthy act with perfect style.

Recently, the 24-year-old model appeared in the Mugler Spring/Summer 2021 video with a gravity-defying stunt. The highlight of the stunt is Bella’s expertise to avoid any wardrobe malfunction as the supermodel is seen venturing the flip while wearing a very revealing panel top.

The sheer top she is seen wearing was just a thin black bar hardly covering her chest.

Bella Hadid participated in the French fashion house’s new “MUGLER SS 2021 part 02.”

It was March 28 when the supermodel shared the thrilling video–which also features “Euphoria” actress Hunter Schafer, model Irina Shayk, and others.

The fashion house collection video was helmed by Mugler’s Casey Cadwallader and creative Haley Wollens.

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him
Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2

Zendaya-starrer Euphoria all set to be renewed for season 2
Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the

Spider-Man: No Way Home teases the "tallest" Avenger
Is Eminem daughter a Justin Bieber fan?

Is Eminem daughter a Justin Bieber fan?
'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park

'Men in Black' and 'Ghostbusters' to star in Sony's Thai theme park
After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian

After attacking Meghan Markle, Piers Morgan takes aim at Khloe Kardashian
Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt

Demi Lovato says DMX's overdose left her feeling survivors guilt
Megan Fox goes for walk in LA

Megan Fox goes for walk in LA
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's wedding figurines fail to sell after price cut
BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building

BTS weigh in on experiences in new HYBE building
Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers

Princess Diana’s biographer addresses’ Meghan Markle’s royal clashes with staffers
BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

BTS’s Jin touches on his self-love secrets: ‘It really does work’

Latest

view all