Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Piers Morgan says it's quite hard for Prince Harry and William to 'stand next to each other'

Piers Morgan believes it is next to impossible for Prince Harry and William to see eye-to-eye after the former's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey. 

Although the siblings are set to reunite for the unveiling of the memorial of mother Princess Diana, it's quite hard for the brothers to 'stand next to each other.'

Speaking to Extra TV host Billy Bush, Morgan said, "I can't see how they can stand next to each other, William and Harry, after what's happened."

Responding to who he thought is generally favoured by the public after the explosive chat, he called the Queen "immeasurably more popular," while referring to Harry and Meghan as "celebrity hucksters."

"Trading off their royal titles to sign massive deals with Netflix, Spotify, and so on whilst also saying they hate the institution of the royals and the monarchy.

"But not enough to give up the royal titles which are making them all this money, I think that's rank hypocrisy," the British journalist blasted.

More From Entertainment:

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer
Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club
Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'

Meghan Markle's pal Misha Nonoo shares news about 'sweet baby girl'
Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing

Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner stun onlookers with their stunning beauty during outing
Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More

Doja Cat announces release of her single Kiss Me More
Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

Dakota Johnson reveals what she used to steal from sets of Fifty Shades films

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

The Weeknd tops 2021 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations
Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'

Zac Efron and Olivia Munn lending their voices to movie 'Save Ralph'
Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'

Sylvester Stallone rejects reports of his return in 'Creed III'
Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname

Jennifer Lopez reveals who gave her J.Lo nickname
Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter

Taylor Swift's song Mr. Perfectly Fine fires up Joe Jonas trend on Twitter
Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Jennifer Aniston teases Paul Rudd as she shares hilarious post about him

Latest

view all