Thursday Apr 08 2021
Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Ever since Prince Harry gave an interview to Oprah Winfrey, his relationship with Prince William has deteriorated further. 

An insider told Us Weekly that the Duke of Cambridge thinks his younger brother betrayed his family for the sake of fame.

“The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well,” says the source, adding that the pair have not seen each other since over a year.

“William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California — that success and Hollywood have gone to his head,” said the insider.

“He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview,” they added.

Moreover, it was also revealed that while the big brother is “insisting” to meet the Duke of Sussex prior to their mother Princess Diana’s statue unveiling in July, but Harry is “refusing to meet up” and “won’t be bossed around.”

“If Harry acts out on the day or even worse, doesn’t show up, William will never, ever forgive him,” said the source.

