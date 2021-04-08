BTS unveil aesthetic camp gear in iconic fandom purple

BTS has just released its first ever collection of camping gear in collaboration with Helinox and ARMYs are gushing over the iconic color choice.

The BTS Helinox collection features a number of products, from a foldable chair to a Cot One convertible, camping beds, name patches, table, gym sack ad sacoche (a pouch/ satchel hybrid).

Check it out below:

All products are available in the iconic deep purple color that BTS is known for and there are even non-camping specific products released for the average outdoor novice to indulge in.





