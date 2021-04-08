Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 08 2021
By
Web Desk

BTS unveil aesthetic camp gear in iconic fandom purple

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

BTS unveil aesthetic camp gear in iconic fandom purple

BTS has just released its first ever collection of camping gear in collaboration with Helinox and ARMYs are gushing over the iconic color choice.

The BTS Helinox collection features a number of products, from a foldable chair to a Cot One convertible, camping beds, name patches, table, gym sack ad sacoche (a pouch/ satchel hybrid).

Check it out below:

All products are available in the iconic deep purple color that BTS is known for and there are even non-camping specific products released for the average outdoor novice to indulge in. 


More From Entertainment:

Prince William auditioned Kate before wedding to ensure she fits the role

Prince William auditioned Kate before wedding to ensure she fits the role
Meghan and Harry's daughter to have completely differently life than Archie

Meghan and Harry's daughter to have completely differently life than Archie

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers spill the beans on what they fight about

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers spill the beans on what they fight about

Sia collaborates with NASA's Mars Rover for ‘Floating Through Space’ MV

Sia collaborates with NASA's Mars Rover for ‘Floating Through Space’ MV
Pharrell Williams seeking justice after his cousin gets shot and killed by police

Pharrell Williams seeking justice after his cousin gets shot and killed by police

Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

Meghan Markle to come out all guns blazing against attack by Piers Morgan

Queen Elizabeth devastated as her reign slowly coming to end, says insider

Queen Elizabeth devastated as her reign slowly coming to end, says insider

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy

Khloe Kardashian breaks silence on leaked picture controversy
Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’

Prince William ‘insisting’ to see Prince Harry who is ‘refusing to meet up’
Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer

Queen Elizabeth's Buckingham Palace to welcome picnickers this summer
Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Piers Morgan says Prince Harry, William reconciliation impossible after tell-all

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Kim Kardashian reveals more family members to join billionaire club

Latest

view all