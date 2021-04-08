Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 08 2021
Alaya F addresses mom Pooja Bedi’s Bollywood debut

Thursday Apr 08, 2021

Alaya F addresses mom Pooja Bedi's Bollywood debut

Alaya F recently spilled the beans behind her mother’s acting debut in Bollywood as well as their private converstions.

The budding actress was quoted telling IANS, "The one wonderful thing is that she is an extremely positive person. She focusses on telling me the positives. If I ask about it, she will tell me anything I want to know. Most of the conversations related to the industry have been positive.”

Before concluding, however, Alaya dropped a major bomb on fans and admitted, "My mother never intended to be an actor. It was never her big dream to be an actor. She kind of fell into it. I don't think there were many heartbreaks with the industry when it came to her.”

