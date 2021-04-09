Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 09 2021
By
Web Desk

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend Prince Philip's funeral

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 09, 2021

News of Prince Philip’s death has surely left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle saddened.

A source has said that the Duke of Sussex will do "the utmost" to be present to mourn his grandfather with the rest of the family.

However, keeping in light of the current travel regulations along with Meghan’s pregnancy, it may be impossible for the Sussexes to attend the funeral.

Regulations state that people arriving from the US must self-isolate for 10 days at a hotel or a private residence as well as take two Covid-19 tests prior to their arrival.

UK government guidelines state: "If you’re travelling to England you must either quarantine in the place you’re staying or in a managed quarantine hotel for 10 days because of coronavirus (COVID-19).

"What you need to do depends on where you travel in the 10 days before you arrive in England.

"You must also get two coronavirus tests after you arrive in England. You’ll need to book these before you travel."

Regarding the Duchess of Sussex, traveling will depend on doctor’s advice as the couple’s little girl is expected to arrive in the summer.

Speaking about Harry's possible return to the UK, a source told the Daily Mail.com: "Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family."

"He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.

"Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go."   

More From Entertainment:

Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed

Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed
Queen Elizabeth will abdicate after Prince Philip's death?

Queen Elizabeth will abdicate after Prince Philip's death?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Philip’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Philip’s death
Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death

Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death
Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty

Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty
World leaders mourn Prince Philip death

World leaders mourn Prince Philip death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return for Prince Philip’s funeral unearthed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return for Prince Philip’s funeral unearthed: report
Prince Philip’s final photo with great-grand child Archie resurfaces

Prince Philip’s final photo with great-grand child Archie resurfaces
Prince Charles, Camilla issue gut wrenching reaction to Prince Philip’s death

Prince Charles, Camilla issue gut wrenching reaction to Prince Philip’s death
'Prince Philip wanted to stay at Clarence House after Elizabeth became the Queen'

'Prince Philip wanted to stay at Clarence House after Elizabeth became the Queen'
Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’

Queen Elizabeth ‘lost’ without Prince Philip: ‘Can’t do it without him’
Liam Payne spills the beans on fatherhood expectations

Liam Payne spills the beans on fatherhood expectations

Latest

view all