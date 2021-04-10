Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Demi Lovato, Glee cast pay emotional tribute to Naya Rivera

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

It was an emotional event last night of the 32nd Annual GLAAD Media Awards as pop star Demi Lovato and the Glee cast got together virtually and paid tribute to their late co-star Naya Rivera.

Beginning the segment to tribute her co-star, Demi recalled the fond memories she has from over a decade ago when she performed the Dani character, a girlfriend to Santana played Naya Rivera in Fox television music series Glee.

Naya Rivera passed away in a tragic boating accident last summer in July. The actress, with her openly lesbian character Santana, is considered a force behind the continued evolution of LGBTQ+ representation.

After Demi’s introductory words, the Glee cast members, including Darren Criss, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Heather Morris, Matthew Morrison, Alex Newell, Harry Shum Jr., and Jenna Ushkowitz also spoke about her on Zoom. Besides kinds words and favourite shared memories by Naya Rivera’s co-star, a touching letter from her mother Yolanda Previtire also was read during the episode.

"Naya would be honored to receive this recognition," her mother has written. "When I was told that Santana would be a lesbian, she called me to let me know and I asked her how did she feel about that. And she said, 'I feel great about it.' Little did we know that she would impact so many people in the LGBTQ+ community."

Naya Rivera’s mother said, "Her desire was to always be an advocate to those who did not have a voice. I don't believe that she realized how important she was to this world. I am grateful that my eldest daughter helped to change the landscape of how we view and see each other. Thank you, GLAAD for keeping my daughter's legacy alive."

Watch the Glee cast's special reunion here:


More From Entertainment:

What happens next? Plans for Prince Philip´s funeral

What happens next? Plans for Prince Philip´s funeral
DMX, rapper known for signature growls and hip hop hits, has died

DMX, rapper known for signature growls and hip hop hits, has died
UK's government website accidentally reveals Prince Philip's funeral date

UK's government website accidentally reveals Prince Philip's funeral date
Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed

Nightclubs, fast cars: Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip's relationship revealed
Queen Elizabeth will abdicate after Prince Philip's death?

Queen Elizabeth will abdicate after Prince Philip's death?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Philip’s death

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘heartbroken’ over Prince Philip’s death
Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend Prince Philip's funeral

Why Prince Harry, Meghan Markle may not attend Prince Philip's funeral
Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death

Fingers point at Prince Harry, Meghan Markle over cause of Prince Philip's death
Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty

Prince William gives Prince Harry ‘another chance’ to prove loyalty
World leaders mourn Prince Philip death

World leaders mourn Prince Philip death
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return for Prince Philip’s funeral unearthed: report

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's return for Prince Philip’s funeral unearthed: report
Prince Philip’s final photo with great-grand child Archie resurfaces

Prince Philip’s final photo with great-grand child Archie resurfaces

Latest

view all