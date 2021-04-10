David and his wife Victoria Beckham remember 'incredible' Prince Philip

David Beckham and his wife Victoria are among the celebrities who have shared touching tribute to the 'incredible' Prince Philip following his death on Friday (April 9).



The retired football star David Beckham and his singer-turned-fashion designer wife Victoria have taken to social media to remember the Queen's husband after his death.

Former football captain shared a heartfelt note on his Instagram page pay homage to the late prince: "My thoughts and sympathies go to Her Majesty The Queen and the Royal Family as we join them to mourn the loss of Prince Philip. A public figure to the world but first a loving husband, father and grandfather. Today is a day to remember his life and incredible service to Britain and around the world. Rest In Peace Your Highness."

On he other hand, Victoria Beckham added in her own post: "Saddened to hear about the passing of Prince Philip today. My heart goes out to the Royal family during this difficult time."

World leaders including UK prime minister Boris Johnson and US president Joe Biden made statements about Philip’s passing earlier on Friday, and there was also a touching tribute on social media from former president Barack Obama.

David Beckham and his sweetheart Victoria, who enjoy good relationship with the royal family, condoled the death of Prince Philip with the Queen.