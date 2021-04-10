Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 10 2021
Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian's 'unacceptable' support for the 'diet culture'

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’

Jameela Jamil has decided to set the record straight over Khloe Kardashian’s constant support towards the diet culture, despite being a victim to its toxicity herself.

It all occured over on Instagram, in response to Khloe Kardashian’s Twitter statement on body image and self-love.

In the first tweet Jameela made it clear, “I’m extremely sorry for what we all watched happen to you over the past decade. It’s so unacceptable. Now would be a great time to throw diet culture in the [expletive] it bucket, stop editing photos, admit to the help you get to look how you do, and be transparent with your fans.”

"This is what I was saying. She was bullied into this mind state. But now is also a really good time to admit to surgeries, thinning photographs and videos, and to stop being part of the culture that makes girls like her hate herself. No more diet products. No more 'revenge body'."

Even when a fan pointed out the ‘contradictory’ nature of her tweet Jameela clarified her stance before concluding, “‘I am now calling for her response to be to embrace them rather than change them and lie about it, harming millions of women in the process. They are two different GRIM issues that feed each other.”


