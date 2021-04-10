Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Saturday Apr 10 2021
By
Web Desk

Travis Barker gets a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name on his chest

By
Web Desk

Saturday Apr 10, 2021

Travis Barker gets a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name on his chest

Travis Barker will keep his girlfriend US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian close to his heart as he got new tattoo of her name on his chest.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and confirmed the sentimental tattoo on Travis barker’s chest.

She posted the photo without any caption.

Travis was the first to drop a heart emoji beneath the endearing post.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she is dating the Blink-182 drummer in an Instagram post on February 17.


More From Entertainment:

Prince Philip swore to be Queen Elizabeth’s ‘liege man of life and limb’

Prince Philip swore to be Queen Elizabeth’s ‘liege man of life and limb’
Britney Spears opens up about getting vaccinated with beau Sam Asghari

Britney Spears opens up about getting vaccinated with beau Sam Asghari
How is Queen Elizabeth dealing with tragic loss of Prince Philip?

How is Queen Elizabeth dealing with tragic loss of Prince Philip?

Priyanka Chopra grieved over death of Prince Philip

Priyanka Chopra grieved over death of Prince Philip
Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’

Jameela Jamil slams Khloe Kardashian’s ‘unacceptable’ support for the ‘diet culture’
Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Prince Edward pays heart touching tribute to father Philip's legacy

Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles before passing away

Prince Philip's devastating last words for Prince Charles before passing away
How Prince Philip supported Diana and went against his own son, Prince Charles

How Prince Philip supported Diana and went against his own son, Prince Charles

Prince Harry burning in 'guilt' for not being able to bid Prince Philip goodbye

Prince Harry burning in 'guilt' for not being able to bid Prince Philip goodbye

Prince Philip’s eerie comment on death gets linked to the COVID-19 pandemic

Prince Philip’s eerie comment on death gets linked to the COVID-19 pandemic
Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, kick-starts filming of ‘Black Adam’

Dwayne Johnson, The Rock, kick-starts filming of ‘Black Adam’
A look at the heroic life of Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice

A look at the heroic life of Prince Philip’s mother, Princess Alice

Latest

view all