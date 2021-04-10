Travis Barker gets a tattoo of girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian’s name on his chest

Travis Barker will keep his girlfriend US reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian close to his heart as he got new tattoo of her name on his chest.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star took to Instagram and confirmed the sentimental tattoo on Travis barker’s chest.

She posted the photo without any caption.

Travis was the first to drop a heart emoji beneath the endearing post.

Kourtney Kardashian confirmed she is dating the Blink-182 drummer in an Instagram post on February 17.



